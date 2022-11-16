Who's Hiring?
Panhandle Community Services to host Festival of Trees this Friday

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services is hosting its Festival of Trees event this Friday.

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Derrick Event Center, 814 S. Taylor St., in downtown Amarillo. Tickets are $65 a person or $120 for a couple.

At the event, people will have cocktails and a meal while decorated Christmas trees are auctioned off.

People can participate in silent and live auction items for the trees and other items of interest.

For tickets, call (806) 372-2531 or click here.

The event benefits Panhandle Community Services.

