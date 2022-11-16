Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, with its effects felt here in Lubbock.
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, with its effects felt here in Lubbock.(Earthquaketrack.com)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, and some Lubbock residents are reporting they felt its effects.

The earthquake took place at 3:32 p.m., about 45km west of Pecos at a depth of 5km, according to Earthquaketrack.com.

While earthquakes in that area are not exactly uncommon, they are not often felt so far from the epicenter. In fact, four earthquakes were registered yesterday, though they were in the 2.1 - 2.7 magnitude range.

Did you feel the earthquake? Where were you when you felt it?

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
Canyon police asking residents to avoid 6th Ave area
Canyon Police: Man taken into custody after welfare check at a home on the area of 6th Ave
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on what happened to the woman’s...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening.
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th
Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion

Latest News

A New York Times best-selling author will speak at an event this Friday.
Author Bob Goff to speak at Heal the City event
Amarillo Potter Randall Domestic Violence Coalition
‘We’ll help you make that situation better’: Amarillo police share on dealings with rise of domestic violence
Multiple game rooms raided by FBI, DPS, Hockley Co. Sheriff and Levelland Police
Hockley Co. Sheriff, Levelland police, FBI, DPS raid 7 game rooms
Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
2 adults, 3 children found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home
Panhandle Community Services is hosting its Festival of Trees event this Friday.
Panhandle Community Services to host Festival of Trees this Friday