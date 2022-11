AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Los Barrios de Amarillo is hosting a college and career conference at West Texas A&M University this Friday.

The event will be on Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JBK - 200 Victory Circle.

Registration opens at 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and the conference will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.