Doppler Dave Tracks Our Next Cold Front

After a cool day in the upper 40s, temps will fall back to nippy levels in the mid 20s overnight. Tomorrow will bring a slight and brief warm up to around the 50 degree mark, but by late in the day the wind will shift from the north and temps will begin to crash quickly. By Friday morning lows will be near 20 and daytime highs are not expected to reach even 30 degrees. Clouds and a few flurries will accompany the cold air on Friday, but a significant snow event is not expected.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.