Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

‘Community health care is developing empathy’: WT nursing students learn through hands-on exercise

WTAMU logo
WTAMU logo(WTAMU)
By Danielle Salazar
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University nursing students got to experience a month of living in poverty through a poverty simulation exercise.

WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences currently provides about 70 percent of nurses employed throughout the Texas Panhandle.

Laura Reyher, nursing instructor at WT, says “an important part of community health care is developing empathy, overcoming barriers improving patient health and quality of life.”

This is in efforts of the university’s plan for meeting regional needs in improving health care across the Panhandle.

The simulation created day-to-day scenarios that families living in poverty face navigating social services, employment, and community services for low-income families were all part of the exercise.

“This is a great add on to what the students can learn based on what they’ve already experienced out in the community and then just what poverty really looks like, “said Reyher.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
Canyon police asking residents to avoid 6th Ave area
Canyon Police: Man taken into custody after welfare check at a home on the area of 6th Ave
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on what happened to the woman’s...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening.
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th
Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion

Latest News

Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home
Los Barrios de Amarillo is hosting a college and career conference at West Texas A&M University...
Los Barrios de Amarillo hosting college and career conference Friday
A New York Times best-selling author will speak at an event this Friday.
Author Bob Goff to speak at Heal the City event
Panhandle Community Services is hosting its Festival of Trees event this Friday.
Panhandle Community Services to host Festival of Trees this Friday