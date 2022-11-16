‘Community health care is developing empathy’: WT nursing students learn through hands-on exercise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University nursing students got to experience a month of living in poverty through a poverty simulation exercise.

WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences currently provides about 70 percent of nurses employed throughout the Texas Panhandle.

Laura Reyher, nursing instructor at WT, says “an important part of community health care is developing empathy, overcoming barriers improving patient health and quality of life.”

This is in efforts of the university’s plan for meeting regional needs in improving health care across the Panhandle.

The simulation created day-to-day scenarios that families living in poverty face navigating social services, employment, and community services for low-income families were all part of the exercise.

“This is a great add on to what the students can learn based on what they’ve already experienced out in the community and then just what poverty really looks like, “said Reyher.

