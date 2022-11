AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures creep back up, and come crashing down again. Highs will remain below average, but warmer than the past couple of days through midweek. Thursday night into Friday and strong cold front sweeps through bring highs only in the 20s on Friday. The weekend warms back up a bit and highs will be back in the low 60s early next week.

