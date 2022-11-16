Who's Hiring?
Bushland Lady Falcons looking to go for a three-peat

By Preston Moore
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Panhandle has a pair of volleyball teams headed to the state tournament in a few days. Randall hopes to win state for the first time since 2009 and Bushland has a chance to win their third volleyball state championship in a row.

We took a trip out to practice yesterday to see what has led to the Lady Falcons’ historic run.

That sound is a familiar one to any volleyball team that has face the Bushland Lady Falcons this year.

Any team that has faced them in the last four years, as a matter of fact.

The Lady Falcons are headed to state for the fourth year in a row. Having won the last two, they are up to the challenge.

“Having that past experience has really helped with being a leader on this team going in with younger players and being able to boost their confidence and the confidence of our newer players who haven’t played a lot in the past knowing that I’ve had that experience and I’ve been in their shoes and just knowing that they’re gonna do great,” said senior setter, Logan Culpepper.

Bushland has not lost a set since September 6th, or a game since August 20th.

A state championship this year would mark the first three-peat in school history, adding to an already well-established legacy.

“You know when I got out here they’d already been to state championshops, so just continuing that and just improving upon it and this being our fourth year to go to state in a row, it’s just really special. The girls that have been here the whole time have shown some fortitude and have taken it upon themselves to be the best they can be, and it’s really been a lot of fun,” said head coach, Jason Culpepper.

Culpepper knows what it takes to win state championships, and is ready to show the state what the Lady Falcons are made of this week, for the third year ina row.

“Next time you mark off a goal, it just keeps getting more and more momentum, and really more fun to be honest with you. They know their hard work is paying off,” said Coach Culpepper.

