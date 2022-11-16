Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

The Bridge: Keeping your children safe this Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving approaching it is important for parents to know what they should do to keep...
With Thanksgiving approaching it is important for parents to know what they should do to keep their children safe.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Thanksgiving approaching, it is important for parents to know what they should do to keep their children safe.

As many gather, often times parents may think supervision isn’t needed with a bunch of family members around, but The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says supervision is key.

The center says within the Texas Panhandle the ones hurting children are someone they usually know. Statistically, about 99 percent of the time it is someone the child knows and trusts and about 80 percent of the time it’s somebody the child lives with in the home or is related to.

“Make sure that we’re keeping an eye out, making sure that we’re watching when our kids feel uncomfortable, not forcing physical touch or forcing like hugs or kisses when it makes them feel uncomfortable, making sure they understand that their body is still theirs,” said Mckenzie Price, program director, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Having conversations after these gatherings are also important.

“What was their favorite thing they got to do? Was there anything that they didn’t want to do? Was there ever something that made them feel uncomfortable,” said Price.

Besides the abuse aspect, there are other things parents need to be looking out for.

While you are cooking, turn the handles around on stoves and make sure children cannot reach hot surfaces.

As family members are coming in and out of the house, make sure doors are being locked.

If your children are playing outside, supervision is also important.

“They may be in a location that’s not familiar to them or what the traffic is like, so we just want to make sure that children are aware of what’s around them while they’re outside playing,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Lastly, as many adults often drink alcohol around the holidays things should be done to make sure they are out of reach from children.

“We all like to use the solo cups, maybe it can be an activity for children to decorate their cups, so that they’re different from the adults cup and just to make sure that those drinks don’t get mixed up and children inadvertently end up with an alcoholic beverage when they shouldn’t,” said Bohannon.

The overall message from The Bridge is “supervision is key” this holiday season.

NewsChannel10 will have exclusive monthly segments with The Bridge regarding children safety.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
Canyon police asking residents to avoid 6th Ave area
Canyon Police: Man taken into custody after welfare check at a home on the area of 6th Ave
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on what happened to the woman’s...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening.
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th
Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion

Latest News

Amarillo Potter Randall Domestic Violence Coalition
‘We’ll help you make that situation better’: Amarillo police share on dealings with rise of domestic violence
Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
2 adults, 3 children found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home
Panhandle Community Services is hosting its Festival of Trees event this Friday.
Panhandle Community Services to host Festival of Trees this Friday
Memphis police are investigating a crash resulting five people in critical condition.
5 in critical condition after crash in Hall County