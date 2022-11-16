The Bridge: Keeping your children safe this Thanksgiving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Thanksgiving approaching, it is important for parents to know what they should do to keep their children safe.

As many gather, often times parents may think supervision isn’t needed with a bunch of family members around, but The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says supervision is key.

The center says within the Texas Panhandle the ones hurting children are someone they usually know. Statistically, about 99 percent of the time it is someone the child knows and trusts and about 80 percent of the time it’s somebody the child lives with in the home or is related to.

“Make sure that we’re keeping an eye out, making sure that we’re watching when our kids feel uncomfortable, not forcing physical touch or forcing like hugs or kisses when it makes them feel uncomfortable, making sure they understand that their body is still theirs,” said Mckenzie Price, program director, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Having conversations after these gatherings are also important.

“What was their favorite thing they got to do? Was there anything that they didn’t want to do? Was there ever something that made them feel uncomfortable,” said Price.

Besides the abuse aspect, there are other things parents need to be looking out for.

While you are cooking, turn the handles around on stoves and make sure children cannot reach hot surfaces.

As family members are coming in and out of the house, make sure doors are being locked.

If your children are playing outside, supervision is also important.

“They may be in a location that’s not familiar to them or what the traffic is like, so we just want to make sure that children are aware of what’s around them while they’re outside playing,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Lastly, as many adults often drink alcohol around the holidays things should be done to make sure they are out of reach from children.

“We all like to use the solo cups, maybe it can be an activity for children to decorate their cups, so that they’re different from the adults cup and just to make sure that those drinks don’t get mixed up and children inadvertently end up with an alcoholic beverage when they shouldn’t,” said Bohannon.

The overall message from The Bridge is “supervision is key” this holiday season.

