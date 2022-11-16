Author Bob Goff to speak at Heal the City event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A New York Times best-selling author will speak at an event this Friday.

The fundraiser, hosted by Heal the City, brings in Bob Goff, author of “Undistracted,” to Amarillo.

The book is about capturing your purpose and rediscovering your joy.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Polk Street United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Polk St.

To purchase tickets, click here.

