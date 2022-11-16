Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening.

Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Highland near Northeast 16th Avenue where they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

Police have not arrested anyone at this time.

If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

