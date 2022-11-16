Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying man using stolen debit card

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen...
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen debit card.(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen debit card.

According to officials, the man was seen on camera using a stolen debit card that was originally taken from an auto burglary.

If you have any information about this man, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

