Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

5 in critical condition after crash in Hall County

Memphis police are investigating a crash resulting five people in critical condition.
Memphis police are investigating a crash resulting five people in critical condition.(MPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Memphis police are investigating a crash resulting five people in critical condition.

According to officials, at around 1:30 a.m., Memphis police were called to the area of West Noel and Highway 256 about a crash involving a vehicle and a semi.

Five people in one vehicle were sent to a hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the result of the crash was speed and no seat belts.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
Canyon police asking residents to avoid 6th Ave area
Canyon Police: Man taken into custody after welfare check at a home on the area of 6th Ave
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on what happened to the woman’s...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave
Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion
Texas Department of Public Safety said about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, a 2002 Toyota Corolla...
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Hall County

Latest News

Phoenix police officers and firefighters were called to the home on Augusta Avenue shortly...
Multiple victims found dead inside Phoenix home during hazardous materials situation
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying man using stolen debit card
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening.
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th
All 3 CISD High School marching bands competed in state
‘We are a force to be reckoned with’: All 3 CISD High School Marching Bands competed at state