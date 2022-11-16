5 in critical condition after crash in Hall County
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Memphis police are investigating a crash resulting five people in critical condition.
According to officials, at around 1:30 a.m., Memphis police were called to the area of West Noel and Highway 256 about a crash involving a vehicle and a semi.
Five people in one vehicle were sent to a hospital in critical condition.
Officials say the result of the crash was speed and no seat belts.
