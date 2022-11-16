1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Hall County

MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash early this morning in Hall County.

Texas Department of Public Safety said about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, a 2002 Toyota Corolla was in the westbound lane of State Highway 256 due to a previous crash with a deer.

The Toyota’s hazard lights were flashing and there was no other lighting in the area.

About that time, a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling westbound on SH 256.

The driver of the Toyota, 25-year-old Terra Kavla, of Pasadena, and two passengers, 26-year-old Michael Solis, of Pasadena, and another 26-year-old began to get out of the sedan to go towards the ditch.

TxDPS said they did not think the Dodge was going to slow down in time and was going to strike their Toyota.

The driver of the Dodge saw the flashing hazard lights but did not realize the Toyota was stopped on the road until it was too late. The driver hit the brakes and swerved hard to the right to try to avoid a crash.

The left side of the Dodge side-swiped the right side of the Toyota.

The front seat passenger, Solis, was not able to get completely out of the Toyota and was hit by the Dodge.

Kavla, the driver of the Toyota, was also hit as she tried to run for the ditch.

The other passenger made it safely into the ditch.

Kavla was pronounced dead on scene and Solis was taken to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries. No one else was injured.

TxDPS is investigating the crash.

