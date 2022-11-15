Who's Hiring?
WT volleyball claims LSC title, now gearing up for NCAA tournament

VIDEO: WT volleyball gearing up for NCAA South Central Regional
VIDEO: WT volleyball gearing up for NCAA South Central Regional
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs volleyball team are on a roll after claiming the regular season conference title and sweeping the Lone Star Conference tournament this past weekend.

WT took no time in taking care of business as they swept conference foes Angelo State, UT Tyler, and Dallas Baptist to claim the title.

The Lady Buffs are heading into the South Central Regional this weekend in Denver as the No. 2 seed.

“We did not anticipate sweeping, but I think that is just kind of a testiment to the girls. They came in for business. We’re reseting, 0-0, and anything can happen, so we are paying our respects to the scout and making sure we do the right things and getting to know what Tyler is all about,” said WT volleyball assistant head coach, Casey Shingler.

They will take on UT Tyler this Thursday for the fourth time this season. Buffs lead 2-1 over Tyler.

The Lady Buffs finallt cracked the Top 10 for DII volleyball as they are headed into the NCAA tournamet sitting at No. 9.

If they make it past the South Central Regional, they will travel to Seattle at the beginning of December for Elite Eight.

