Two area teams punched their ticket to the Volleyball State Semifinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school volleyball will be coming to an end this week as the semifinals and finals will take place this weekend in Garland at the Curtis Culwell Center.

We have two teams in the area that are still in the run for a championship title.

Bushland is going for their third state championship in a row. The Lady Falcons will face off against the 42-7 East Bernard Lady Brahmas on Thursday at 1 p.m.

With a win they would be headed to the state championship game on a 28-game winning streak.

Randall also punched their ticket to the tournament after defeating back-to-back defending state championships Decatur and division rivals, Hereford.

The Lady Raiders going for their state title in 13 years. Their semifinal game is agains the Huffman Hargarve Lady Falcons on Thursday at 5 p.m.

If both teams win, they will play on Saturday for their classification championships.

