Stream second round playoffs for high school football

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the second round of high school football playoffs this week.

Thursday, November 17

You can listen to the West Plains vs Hirschi game at 6:30 p.m. here.

Friday, November 18

You can listen to the Tascosa vs Centennial game at 2:00 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Midlothian game at 6:30 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Randall vs Estacado game at 6:30 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Brownwood game at 6:30 p.m. here.

You can view a list of playoff pairings here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.