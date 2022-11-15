Who's Hiring?
Stream second round playoffs for high school football

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the second round of high school football playoffs this week.

Thursday, November 17

You can listen to the West Plains vs Hirschi game at 6:30 p.m. here.

Friday, November 18

You can listen to the Tascosa vs Centennial game at 2:00 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Midlothian game at 6:30 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Randall vs Estacado game at 6:30 p.m. here.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Brownwood game at 6:30 p.m. here.

You can view a list of playoff pairings here.

