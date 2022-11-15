Roosevelt County officials hosting public workshop on fairgrounds master plan update

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - Roosevelt County officials are hosting a public workshop for the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds Master Plan update.

A press release shows that the meeting starts at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Roosevelt County Courthouse in the Commission Room.

For those who can’t attend and would like to submit a public comment, email it to reception@rooseveltcounty.com

Afterwards, a special meeting and workshop will open discussion for updates of the city’s five-year road maintenance plan on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in the same room. It will be streamed live on the county’s YouTube channel.

