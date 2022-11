CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Representative Ronny Jackson’s legislation will be renaming the U.S. Post Office in Canyon, after Gary Fletcher passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

Before to the vote, Jackson spoke on the House Floor in honor of Mr. Fletcher’s life and legacy.

Gary Fletcher embodied everything it means to be a West Texan – hard-working, God-fearing, and service-oriented. He lived a life of service before self with a steadfast commitment to his family, country, and community in the Texas Panhandle. As a Vietnam veteran, banker, rancher, and active member of the Washington Avenue Christian Church, Mr. Fletcher earned the admiration of all who knew him. He left behind an incredible legacy that will be carried on by his loving family, and now he’ll be forever memorialized through last night’s Congressional action. I’m grateful to my colleagues for supporting my bill to officially name the U.S. Post Office in Canyon, Texas the Gary James Fletcher Post Office Building. He was a great Patriot and American.

The legislation can be found here.

