Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit hosting free event to prevent vehicle and component theft

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit will be hosting a free event to prevent vehicle and component theft.

The event will be on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the barn behind the Justice of the Peace three office on I-40 West Frontage Road.

This is for for trailer stamping, vehicle VIN etching and catalytic, converter stamping and painting.

