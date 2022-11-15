Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit hosting free event to prevent vehicle and component theft

Who's Hiring?
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit will be hosting a free event to prevent vehicle and component theft.

The event will be on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the barn behind the Justice of the Peace three office on I-40 West Frontage Road.

This is for for trailer stamping, vehicle VIN etching and catalytic, converter stamping and painting.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

