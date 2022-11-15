Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

GOAT of the Week: Hudson Scribner

Pampa High School
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Being a Pampa Harvester is all about tradition and hard work, and that is what Hudson Scribner lives by. Being part of the football team is just one of the many things that he does.

“I’m a fourth generation Harvester. Everyone in my family has played here, so continuing on that tradition means a lot to me,” said Hudson Scribner.

Hudson has been part of 4H and Ag most of his life. He does multiple steer and hefer shows. Those are things that Hudson has always enjoyed.

“I never have played video games or anything like that. I’ve enjoyed being outside and working,” said Scribner.

Hudson’s leadership and presence shows in everything that he does. Coach Robinson knows he is a cruical part of not only this team, but the community.

“Hudsons got so many areas that he’s really talented in. Just an awesome kid, his attitude is absolutely incredible. Always effort, always discipline. And so if you are wanting to build a program, kids like Scrib are extremely important,” said Pampa football head coach, Cody Robinson.

Being successful in the classroom has always been a huge goal of Hudsons. He sits at 4th in his class with a 4.0 GPA.

“A lot of teachers that have brought me along the way academically. Kylee Armentiz has been a huge part of my high school career as a math teacher. Heading into engineering at WT, that is going to be a good foundation for me,” said Scribner.

Hudson will graduate this year as a two year varisty letterman. He has been voted by his teammates to the football leadership council for Spring and Fall of 2022 for his hard work and effort.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests...
Law enforcement joint operation results in multiple arrests, drugs and firearms confiscated
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion
Stratford police have arrested a woman after finding around $498,000 worth of drugs during a...
Woman arrested after officials find $498,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Stratford

Latest News

Two area teams punch their ticket to the volleyball state semifinals
Two area teams punched their ticket to the Volleyball State Semifinals
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Stream second round playoffs for high school football
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Clint Conkin, Clarendon Head Football Coach
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Haleigh Burns, Randall Head Volleyball Coach