GOAT of the Week: Hudson Scribner

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Being a Pampa Harvester is all about tradition and hard work, and that is what Hudson Scribner lives by. Being part of the football team is just one of the many things that he does.

“I’m a fourth generation Harvester. Everyone in my family has played here, so continuing on that tradition means a lot to me,” said Hudson Scribner.

Hudson has been part of 4H and Ag most of his life. He does multiple steer and hefer shows. Those are things that Hudson has always enjoyed.

“I never have played video games or anything like that. I’ve enjoyed being outside and working,” said Scribner.

Hudson’s leadership and presence shows in everything that he does. Coach Robinson knows he is a cruical part of not only this team, but the community.

“Hudsons got so many areas that he’s really talented in. Just an awesome kid, his attitude is absolutely incredible. Always effort, always discipline. And so if you are wanting to build a program, kids like Scrib are extremely important,” said Pampa football head coach, Cody Robinson.

Being successful in the classroom has always been a huge goal of Hudsons. He sits at 4th in his class with a 4.0 GPA.

“A lot of teachers that have brought me along the way academically. Kylee Armentiz has been a huge part of my high school career as a math teacher. Heading into engineering at WT, that is going to be a good foundation for me,” said Scribner.

Hudson will graduate this year as a two year varisty letterman. He has been voted by his teammates to the football leadership council for Spring and Fall of 2022 for his hard work and effort.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.