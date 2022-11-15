COA: Traffic pattern on Western Street to change on Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City officials said the traffic pattern on Western Street is changing tomorrow.

A press release from the city of Amarillo said this is part of its FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project.

This Wednesday, contractors will close the west side of Western from north of Ridgecrest Circle to Southwest 34th Avenue. Traffic will be shifted to pavement on the east side of the street.

Drivers in the area should be aware of traffic lane switches, construction signs, workers, and equipment in the work zones.

Motorists may also need to find different routes, and are asked to use extreme caution and anticipate delays, police said.

The anticipated completion for this part of the project is by the end of February 2023, depending on weather conditions.

For further details, call (806) 319-7324 or email construction@amarillo.gov

