Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Clearing, but not a lot of warming

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re looking at some clouds and light flurries in the northwest pre-sunrise this morning, but clearing skies everywhere else. Cold air is still in place, but more sunshine will allow daytime highs today to climb into the low to mid 40s at their highest. Winds will be a lot calmer at 5-10 mph out of the northwest. Now, in places where there may be lingering snow on the ground, daytime highs could be kept a little lower, down in the 30s. We’ll steadily climb into the 50s by Thursday before another strong cool down and snow chances for Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests...
Law enforcement joint operation results in multiple arrests, drugs and firearms confiscated
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Stratford police have arrested a woman after finding around $498,000 worth of drugs during a...
Woman arrested after officials find $498,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Stratford
The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks have revealed the...
Sod Poodles reveal Marvel-Inspired Sod Poodles logo for 2023 season

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cooold Night!
Coooold Night!
Snowy Monday outlook with Shelden 11/14
Snowy Monday outlook with Shelden 11/14
Shelden Web Graphic
First Solid Snow of the Season