Clearing, but not a lot of warming

We’re looking at some clouds and light flurries in the northwest pre-sunrise this morning, but clearing skies everywhere else. Cold air is still in place, but more sunshine will allow daytime highs today to climb into the low to mid 40s at their highest. Winds will be a lot calmer at 5-10 mph out of the northwest. Now, in places where there may be lingering snow on the ground, daytime highs could be kept a little lower, down in the 30s. We’ll steadily climb into the 50s by Thursday before another strong cool down and snow chances for Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.