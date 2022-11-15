Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Canyon Police: Man taken into custody after welfare check at a home on the area of 6th Ave

Canyon police asking residents to avoid 6th Ave area
Canyon police asking residents to avoid 6th Ave area(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police responded to the area of 6th Ave on a welfare check at a home earlier today.

Officials say at around 11:10 a.m., they received a call about a man who wanted to commit suicide. The call came from someone who knew the man and said he was threatening to harm himself.

When officers arrived at the home, the man was acting erratically in the garage.

Officers say they were not able to get in contact with him, so they tried to enter the home through the back door but could not get in.

The man refused to listen to the officials and barricaded himself in the home.

Officials then called in their negotiations team to handle the case.

Canyon police were able to get the man out of the home to talk. After a brief negotiation, the man was taken into custody without any injuries.

The man was then taken to be evaluated by medical professionals.

Officials say there are no outstanding arrests or warrants in this case.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests...
Law enforcement joint operation results in multiple arrests, drugs and firearms confiscated
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion
Stratford police have arrested a woman after finding around $498,000 worth of drugs during a...
Woman arrested after officials find $498,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Stratford

Latest News

Roosevelt County New Mexico
Roosevelt County officials hosting public workshop on fairgrounds master plan update
City officials said the traffic pattern on Western Street is changing tomorrow.
COA: Traffic pattern on Western Street to change on Wednesday
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on what happened to the woman’s...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave