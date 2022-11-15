Canyon Police: Man taken into custody after welfare check at a home on the area of 6th Ave

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police responded to the area of 6th Ave on a welfare check at a home earlier today.

Officials say at around 11:10 a.m., they received a call about a man who wanted to commit suicide. The call came from someone who knew the man and said he was threatening to harm himself.

When officers arrived at the home, the man was acting erratically in the garage.

Officers say they were not able to get in contact with him, so they tried to enter the home through the back door but could not get in.

The man refused to listen to the officials and barricaded himself in the home.

Officials then called in their negotiations team to handle the case.

Canyon police were able to get the man out of the home to talk. After a brief negotiation, the man was taken into custody without any injuries.

The man was then taken to be evaluated by medical professionals.

Officials say there are no outstanding arrests or warrants in this case.

