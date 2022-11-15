Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Baby elephant caught tickling reporter with trunk

A Kenyan reporter is upstaged by a very friendly elephant. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A baby elephant got more than her 15 minutes of fame by stealing the spotlight from a reporter.

Who isn’t tickled pink when they see baby elephants? But Kenyan reporter Alvin Kaunda experienced that almost literally.

The elephant took action as the reporter tried to shoot a standup for Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Kaunda, who is an intern and reporter for the company, told “Ghetto Radio” he had done 10 takes trying to nail his standup when the elephant’s trunk nailed him.

“I just felt the ticklish trunk but tried to keep my cool,” he said.

The elephant is an orphan named Kindani living at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya. A keeper described her as one of the cleverest elephants he’s met.

Kaunda learned an important lesson in working in TV: Animals steal the show, whether it’s a pig, hippo, or an elephant.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests...
Law enforcement joint operation results in multiple arrests, drugs and firearms confiscated
Stratford police have arrested a woman after finding around $498,000 worth of drugs during a...
Woman arrested after officials find $498,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Stratford
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion

Latest News

Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
McCarthy clears first step to House speaker, but grind ahead
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike on Ukraine