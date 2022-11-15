Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion

Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe Street.
Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe Street.(AFD)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe Street.

According to the report, at around 10:30 p.m. last night, Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched near SW 31st Ave and S Van Buren Street on reports of an explosion.

When the first crew arrived they found a detached residential garage collapsed with a small amount of fire and smoke.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The residents of the home were outside when crews arrived and they spoke with the fire crews on the scene.

They were taken to the hospital, but their status is unknown at this time.

Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe Street.(AFD)

The Fire Marshall’s Office did an investigation and reported that the resident was working on a vehicle when the explosion happened.

The Fire Marshall found that there were several possible causes for the incident that could not be ruled out and the incident was ruled undetermined.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

