Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on what happened to the woman’s body found near N Givens Ave.
According to officials, on Nov. 13, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a body found on N Givens Ave.
Officers identified the victim as 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information about the case, click here.
If your anonymous tip leads to arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
