WTAMU to host Women’s Business Leadership Event

The West Texas A&M college of business is set to host the Women’s Business Leadership Event.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M college of business is set to host the Women’s Business Leadership Event.

The free event will be held on Nov. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the WT campus.

According to the release, the event will celebrate women in business and provide access to successful women in business for students who may be considering entrepreneurship and business in their own futures.

The event will include successful women business owners taking part in a fireside chat with Gina Wood, SBDC regional director, to tell their stories of entrepreneurship, discuss obstacles to overcome, and reveal how business ownership allows hem to positively impact their communities.

Those who attend will have a chance to ask questions of a trio of business owners: Amelia Balderrama, CEO and president of iDocket.com; Colette Lane, co-founder of Ruthette’s Bridal; and Mindi McLain, partner with Wright Law Tx and real estate investor.

“The women on this stage together have a collective vision of the future that’s a world where their daughters and nieces are a force to be reckoned with-in business or whatever careers they might choose,” Woodward said. “Their message for students is one that encourages them to take business and life head on, knowing that they have the support to succeed.”

“Inspiring students to be successful leaders in entrepreneurship and business today, and not waiting for anyone’s permission, is at the hear of our mission to serve them.” said Dr. Amjad Abdulla, dean of the Engler College of Business.

For more information on the event, click here.

