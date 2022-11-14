Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Woman arrested after officials find $498,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Stratford

Stratford police have arrested a woman after finding around $498,000 worth of drugs during a...
Stratford police have arrested a woman after finding around $498,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.(WIS)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Stratford police have arrested a woman after finding around $498,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

According to officials, on Nov. 12, at around 11 p.m., an officer stopped a sedan driven by Fatima Esmeralda Oros-Garcia on US 54.

The officer asked Oros-Garcia to search the sedan. During the search, the officer found several bundles of cocaine and $10,400 of money in a concealed area in the sedan.

Oris-Garcia was taken to the Sherman County Jail where she was booked in for Manufacturer and deliverer of a controlled substance including money laundering.

Officials say the cocaine is suspected to be originated in Los Angeles and was going to be taken to Chicago.

According to the DEA, the drugs are worth around $498,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests...
Law enforcement joint operation results in multiple arrests, drugs and firearms confiscated
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect in deadly U.Va. shooting taken into custody
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
The Amarillo Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened at 309 Park...
Amarillo Fire Department investigating fire at unoccupied home

Latest News

TxDOT will provide information and gather input from the public on the proposed improvements to...
TxDOT hosting open house on proposed improvements to State Loop 335
A Hobbs woman was killed in a crash in Andrews County Wednesday afternoon after DPS officials...
Hobbs woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Andrews County
Today the Potter County Commissioners Court has approved a call for applications under a...
Applications available for nonprofit programs in Potter County needing grant from lingering pandemic effects
The West Texas A&M college of business is set to host the Women’s Business Leadership Event.
WTAMU to host Women’s Business Leadership Event