Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine

FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, south Ukraine, on May 20, 2022.(AP Photo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Monday calling for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine including by paying reparations.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 94-14 with 73 abstentions. It was the lowest level of support of the five Ukraine-related resolutions adopted by the General Assembly since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of its smaller neighbor.

The resolution recognizes the need to establish “an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury’” arising from Russia’s “wrongful acts” against Ukraine.

It recommends that the assembly’s member nations, in cooperation with Ukraine, create “an international register” to document claims and information on damage, loss or injury to Ukrainians and the government caused by Russia.

Russia’s veto power in the 15-member Security Council has blocked the U.N.’s most powerful body from taking any action since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion. But there are no vetoes in the General Assembly, which previously adopted four resolutions criticizing Russia’s invasion.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they do reflect world opinion and have demonstrated widespread opposition to Russia’s military action.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Latest News

Jose Irizarry, a once-standout DEA agent sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for...
DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid ‘unwinnable war’
New data predicts your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year. Here...
How to save on Thanksgiving dinner with soaring prices
Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests with...
Law enforcement joint operation results in multiple arrests, drugs and firearms confiscated
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, the exterior of A Christmas Story House and Museum in...
‘A Christmas Story’ house is listed for sale
Four people were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho campus. The university...
Police ID University of Idaho students found dead near campus