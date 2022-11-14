TxDOT hosting open house on proposed improvements to State Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will provide information and gather input from the public on the proposed improvements to State Loop (SL) 335 from FM 1719 (Western Street) to Echo Street and US 87 from north of Hastings Avenue to south of Cherry Avenue in Potter County.

The open house will be offered at different times and online.

Information presented at each meeting and online will be identical.

Each meeting will have a short presentation from TxDOT. Project consultants and TxDOT representatives will be available to answer questions about the proposed project.

A pre-recorded copy of the same presentation will be available in the virtual public meeting.

The description of the improvements are listed below:

Improving an existing four-lane roadway along SL 335 to a four-lane divided roadway with ramps, four direct connectors planned as an ultimate connection to and from US 87 north of SL 335, one-way frontage roads, and grade separations over intersecting cross streets.

Provide a bicycle and pedestrian accommodations via an 11-foot shared-use path adjacent to each frontage road.

US 87 north of SL 335 would consist of improving the existing four-lane divided roadway to allow for connections from the four direct connectors planned as an ultimate connection to and from SL 335 and provide bicycle and pedestrian accommodations via an 11-foot shared-use path adjacent to each frontage road.

US 87 south of SL 335 would consist of improving the existing four-lane divided roadway with bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, including a striped 5-foot bicycle lane with 2-foot delineated separation along the outer edge of each frontage road and 6-foot sidewalks adjacent to each frontage road.

For more information on the Virtual Public Meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.