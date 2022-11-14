Sod Poodles reveal Marvel-Inspired Sod Poodles logo for 2023 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks have revealed the Marvel-Inspired Sod Poodles logo for the 2023 season.

The Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment partnered to create the Defenders of the Diamond program which will run through the 2024 season.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks have revealed the Marvel-Inspired Sod Poodles logo for the 2023 season. (Source: Amarillo Sod Poodles)

In 2022, the Sod Poodles hosted a Defenders of the Diamond theme night, including special marvel-themed uniforms, activities, and promotions. The 96 teams participating in the Defenders of the Diamond program began to reveal fresh Marvel-created logos in October with the remaining teams set to reveal their logos by Thursday, November 17.

“MiLB’s partnership with Marvel Entertainment brings together two storied brands who create memories that are passed down from generation to generation,” said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball’s Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. “The possibilities with this partnership and endless and we look forward to some incredibly creative content, merchandise, and promotions.”

The Sod Poodles Marvel-inspired specialty jerseys to be worn on field during the 2023 season, along with the Defenders of The Diamond theme night will be announced at a later date along with the full 2023 Sod Poodles promotional schedule.

Merchandise orders for the new Sod Poodles defenders of the Diamond series will start this Friday, November 18, both online and in the Sod Poodles Team store

For more information on Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond program, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.