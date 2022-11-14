Who's Hiring?
Salvation Army making it easier to donate by using any mobile device

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army is kicking off their annual Red Kettle campaign the sound of bells will be ringing throughout the Panhandle and red kettles will be stationed outside area grocery stores and local businesses.

Last year the Salvation Army in Amarillo and Canyon raised $150,000 and this year the organization has a goal of raising over $175,00 this Christmas season.

Major Tex Ellis tells us the Salvation Army is providing several cashless ways to donate, donors can give on a smart phone using apple pay, PayPal, or Venmo at any red kettle.

“For our red kettle campaign, we are making a mobile giving option one that is available to everybody on any platform so you can scan a QR code it takes you to the website and you enter in your information, the amount of your donation, and how you would like to give that donation.” said Major Tex Ellis, Corps officer at the salvation army Amarillo, Texas.

The Christmas red kettle campaign is the salvation army’s busiest and most important fundraiser every dollar raised helps the salvation army provide food, shelter and social services not only at Christmas time but all year round for the community.

To donate or learn more about how you can support The Salvation Army this Christmas, click here.

To Register to Ring volunteer form for the Christmas red kettle campaign, click here.

