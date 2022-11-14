Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near N Givens Ave.

According to officials, on Sunday Nov. 13, the Potter County Sherriff’s office was made aware of a found body near N Givens Ave.

The woman was identified as 27-year-old, Alexadria Nicole Lilly.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information related to this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

