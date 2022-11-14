Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave

Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave(PCSO)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near N Givens Ave.

According to officials, on Sunday Nov. 13, the Potter County Sherriff’s office was made aware of a found body near N Givens Ave.

The woman was identified as 27-year-old, Alexadria Nicole Lilly.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information related to this incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football bi-district playoff livestreams for Nov. 11
Authorities arrested five people during a prostitution and human trafficking operation in...
APD: 5 arrested on soliciting prostitution charges during 2-day operation

Latest News

Rolling Hills Elementary celebrated Veterans Day with pledges, the presentation of colors and a...
Veteran shares experience today with students at Rolling Hills Elementary
State Senator Charles Perry says today's juvenile justice system needs to be redesigned for the...
KCBD Investigates: State Senator Charles Perry says juvenile system not equipped for today’s violent offenders
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center held their annual Veteran’s Day Celebration today.
Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosted annual Veterans Day Celebration
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved yesterday two major infrastructure...
TAMUS approves nearly $54 million to WTAMU to bring life to ‘Old Ed’