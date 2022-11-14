Who's Hiring?
Law enforcement joint operation results in multiple arrests, drugs and firearms confiscated

Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests with...
Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests with drugs and firearms seized.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests including drugs and firearms seized.

According to officials, on Nov. 11, and Nov. 12, law enforcement had over 60 traffic enforcement stops in neighborhoods considered to be high crime areas.

During the stops, eight arrests for on-view charges were made along five arrests for those with warrants.

The CID from both Amarillo police and DPS had four search warrants for homes in both Randall County and Potter County.

During these search warrants, eight firearms, four pounds of marijuana, two pounds of THC wax, cocaine, and $1,000 of drug proceeds were seized.

Amarillo Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Criminal Investigation Division, the Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division, DPS Highway Patrol, DPS Aircraft Operations Division and Homeland Security were all part of the operation.

