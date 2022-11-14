Who's Hiring?
Laura W. Bush Institute hosting “Lunch and Learn: Keep Calm and Merry On”, registration required

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host, “Lunch & Learn: Keep Calm and Merry On.”

The event is from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room at 410 S. Taylor Street.

It will feature a presentation from Amanda Mathias, Ph.D., senior vice president of Clinical Policy and Innovation and the regional director for the Texas Panhandle at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.

“Study after study indicates a majority of Americans feel their mental health is negatively impacted by the holidays,” Angela Knapp Eggers, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health senior director, said. “From holiday shopping during a season of inflation to managing children’s excitement to navigating difficult family dynamics, the holiday season certainly has some mental health pitfalls.”

The event is free, but space is limited.

Registration is required for attendance. To RSVP, email angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu or call (806) 414-9941. Door prizes will be presented.

