First Solid Snow of the Season

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An incoming system is looking to bring snow into much of the area for our Monday. Starting around the mid-morning hours, we’ll start to see snow bands setting up in the northern to north-central parts of the area with totals expected upwards of 4″ in it’s heaviest areas, but for Amarillo, around 1″ can be expected. An incoming front looks to keep temperatures around freezing all day long, but winds kick up as the front arrives, causing some concerns about visibility with blowing snow, and dry air hurting snow totals. Snow moves out this evening, leaving clearing skies and cold temperatures for the rest of the week.

