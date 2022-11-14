Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Applications available for nonprofit programs in Potter County needing grant from lingering pandemic effects

Today the Potter County Commissioners Court has approved a call for applications under a...
Today the Potter County Commissioners Court has approved a call for applications under a County-created grant program bring funded with a portion of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF).(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Potter County Commissioners Court has approved a call for applications under a County-created grant program bring funded with a portion of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF).

This is to help the County in addressing lingering effects of COVID-19 pandemic may be having on the County’s economy and on the welfare of its residents.

The County’s grant program is open to nonprofit organizations in the Amarillo area that provide charitable services in one or more of four activity categories.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations with offices in the County or the City of Amarillo that serve a charitable purpose which improves the quality of life in Potter County and that can ensure that any services or programs supported with these funds will primarily benefit Potter County residents.

To apply, you can contact John Kiehl at jkiehl.stl@gmail.com or call (806) 676-2667.

The deadline for this applications is Friday, January 6, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda foreman...
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
Police say 25-year-old Rachel Castillo’s body was discovered about an hour outside Los Angeles...
Remains of missing Calif. mom found; ex-husband arrested

Latest News

A Hobbs woman was killed in a crash in Andrews County Wednesday afternoon after DPS officials...
Hobbs woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Andrews County
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
The West Texas A&M college of business is set to host the Women’s Business Leadership Event.
WTAMU to host Women’s Business Leadership Event
Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests...
Law enforcement joint operation results in multiple arrests, drugs and firearms confiscated