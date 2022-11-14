Applications available for nonprofit programs in Potter County needing grant from lingering pandemic effects

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Potter County Commissioners Court has approved a call for applications under a County-created grant program bring funded with a portion of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF).

This is to help the County in addressing lingering effects of COVID-19 pandemic may be having on the County’s economy and on the welfare of its residents.

The County’s grant program is open to nonprofit organizations in the Amarillo area that provide charitable services in one or more of four activity categories.

Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations with offices in the County or the City of Amarillo that serve a charitable purpose which improves the quality of life in Potter County and that can ensure that any services or programs supported with these funds will primarily benefit Potter County residents.

To apply, you can contact John Kiehl at jkiehl.stl@gmail.com or call (806) 676-2667.

The deadline for this applications is Friday, January 6, 2023.

