Amarillo Fire Department investigating fire at unoccupied home

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened at 309 Park Avenue.

On Nov. 14, at around 3:15 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department was called to 309 Park Avenue on a structure fire.

According to reports, when crews arrived they found the house in flames and smoke coming through the roof.

Crews were able to control the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

Editor’s Note: The description of the home was changed from abandoned to unoccupied due to request from the homeowners.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

