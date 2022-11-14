Amarillo Fire Department investigating abandoned house fire

Who's Hiring?
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire that happened at 309 Park Avenue.

On Nov. 14, at around 3:15 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department was called to 309 Park Avenue on a structure fire.

According to reports, when crews arrived they found the house in flames and smoke coming through the roof.

Crews were able to control the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

