AEDC approves up to $3 million for Jax Transport to create up to 200 jobs

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Kevin Welch and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation board voted today to approve up to $3 million over five years for Jax Transport to create up to 200 jobs.

The Amarillo company specializes in hauling refrigerated trailers of goods like food.

AEDC also agreed to pay $300,000 to help the company build a $2 million headquarters.

The city council must now approve the incentives.

Potter County Sheriff's Office investigating body found near N Givens Ave
