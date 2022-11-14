AEDC approves up to $3 million for Jax Transport to create up to 200 jobs
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation board voted today to approve up to $3 million over five years for Jax Transport to create up to 200 jobs.
The Amarillo company specializes in hauling refrigerated trailers of goods like food.
AEDC also agreed to pay $300,000 to help the company build a $2 million headquarters.
The city council must now approve the incentives.
