AEDC approves up to $3 million for Jax Transport to create up to 200 jobs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation board voted today to approve up to $3 million over five years for Jax Transport to create up to 200 jobs.

The Amarillo company specializes in hauling refrigerated trailers of goods like food.

AEDC also agreed to pay $300,000 to help the company build a $2 million headquarters.

The city council must now approve the incentives.

