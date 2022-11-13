Nice Weekend, Winter-like Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly pleasant weekend, things turn to more of a winter-like setup in time for the beginning of the work week. We will see snow showers move into the region early tomorrow morning, before quickly moving out during the afternoon/evening. Accumulation chances are highest toward the north, whereas places more toward the south may not see much of anything at all. The rest of the week stays chilly, where highs look to stay steady in the 40′s.

