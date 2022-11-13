Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos

Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham Hall on Thursday(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jeff Bezos is giving Dolly Parton $100 million.

The country legend is the latest recipient of Bezos’ Courage and Civility Award.

Parton is known for her philanthropy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she donated $1,000,000 to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s vaccine research efforts. It was used to help fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Bezos, the founder and former head of Amazon, has said the prize money has no strings attached.

“They can give it all to their own charity or they can share the wealth. It is up to them,” he said last year.

In 1988, Parton established the Dollywood Foundation and eventually the Imagination Library, a program that helps children across the world access books.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project.
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center
It is the final week of the high school football season!
The Wrap Up: Final Week
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football bi-district playoff livestreams for Nov. 11

Latest News

Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Bomb hits major Istanbul avenue, kills 6, wounds dozens
Photographs of brides married in the White House are displayed in the executive mansion in a...
A nice day for a White House wedding: 18 ceremonies (so far)
A voter arrives to vote at the Phoenix Art Museum on election day in Phoenix, Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
Britain's King Charles III attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall...
King Charles III leads Remembrance Sunday to honor veterans