The Wrap Up: Final Week

It is the final week of the high school football season!
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is the final week of the high school football season!

Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Final Week:

THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: Game of the Week and 5A scores:

THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: 4A and 3A scores:

THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: 2A Scores:

THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: 1A, OK and NM scores:

THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands:

