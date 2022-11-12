The Wrap Up: Final Week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is the final week of the high school football season!
Below you can watch the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Final Week:
THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: Game of the Week and 5A scores:
THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: 4A and 3A scores:
THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: 2A Scores:
THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: 1A, OK and NM scores:
THE WRAP UP FINAL WEEK: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands:
