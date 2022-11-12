Winter Makes a Return

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very chilly Friday, temperatures for the weekend will climb up to the low to mid-50′s, likely the warmest temperatures we will see for some time. Temperatures drop again Monday with highs only in the mid 30′s, with the chance for a quick round of snow to enter the region. Accumulations don’t look to be significant by any means, but the chance for accumulation does increase the farther north in the panhandle you go. Temperatures look to stay below average for the next several days as well.

