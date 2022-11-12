Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Winter Makes a Return

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very chilly Friday, temperatures for the weekend will climb up to the low to mid-50′s, likely the warmest temperatures we will see for some time. Temperatures drop again Monday with highs only in the mid 30′s, with the chance for a quick round of snow to enter the region. Accumulations don’t look to be significant by any means, but the chance for accumulation does increase the farther north in the panhandle you go. Temperatures look to stay below average for the next several days as well.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football bi-district playoff livestreams for Nov. 11
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
Authorities arrested five people during a prostitution and human trafficking operation in...
APD: 5 arrested on soliciting prostitution charges during 2-day operation
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say

Latest News

Weekend Outlook with Tanner
Weekend Outlook with Tanner
Shelden Web Graphic
Very Cold Weekend
Weekend Outlook with Shelden 11/11
Weekend Outlook with Shelden 11/11
Chilly Friday Outlook with Tanner
Chilly Friday Outlook with Tanner