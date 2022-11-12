Area Playoff Pairings for TPSN Football Teams

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After winning Bi-District playoff games, Tascosa, Amarillo High, Randall, Canyon and West Plains football teams have set their Round Two contests. Here are the pairings for each team.

5A Division One

Tascosa vs Burleson Centennial - Friday 2:30pm, Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls

Amarillo High vs Midlothian - Friday 7pm, Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls

4A Division One

Randall vs Estacado - Friday 7pm, Happy State Bank Stadium, Canyon

Canyon vs Brownwood - Friday 7pm, Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland

4A Division Two

West Plains vs WF Hirschi - Thursday 7pm, Fair Park Stadium, Childress

