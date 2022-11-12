Area Playoff Pairings for TPSN Football Teams
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After winning Bi-District playoff games, Tascosa, Amarillo High, Randall, Canyon and West Plains football teams have set their Round Two contests. Here are the pairings for each team.
5A Division One
Tascosa vs Burleson Centennial - Friday 2:30pm, Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls
Amarillo High vs Midlothian - Friday 7pm, Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls
4A Division One
Randall vs Estacado - Friday 7pm, Happy State Bank Stadium, Canyon
Canyon vs Brownwood - Friday 7pm, Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland
4A Division Two
West Plains vs WF Hirschi - Thursday 7pm, Fair Park Stadium, Childress
