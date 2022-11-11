Winter-Like Temperatures Return

Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It will be chilly and blustery day today with temperatures only climbing into the upper 30′s with winds anywhere from 15-25 mph, making it feel even colder. Winds will die down tonight, with temperatures dipping into the low 20′s. For the weekend, temperatures will warm a bit, likely reaching the 50′s both days. Our eye turns to next week where we have multiple possibilities for some winter weather to enter the region.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

