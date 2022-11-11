Winter-Like Temperatures Return

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It will be chilly and blustery day today with temperatures only climbing into the upper 30′s with winds anywhere from 15-25 mph, making it feel even colder. Winds will die down tonight, with temperatures dipping into the low 20′s. For the weekend, temperatures will warm a bit, likely reaching the 50′s both days. Our eye turns to next week where we have multiple possibilities for some winter weather to enter the region.

