‘We still see a lot of extremely difficult things that are hard to deal with’: BSA Behavioral Health is now offering specialized care for first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Behavioral Health announced today that the clinic’s providers have been awarded certifications to treat first responders.

“We’re never sure what we’re gonna roll up on. It can be something pretty minor to something very dramatic. We see a lot of things that can jar you, take a toll on your mental health and so having resources to lean on is obviously greatly beneficial,” says rookie firefighter Brayden Williams.

Addison Weaver, certified first responder counselor associate, says 80 percent of first responders experience traumatic events on the job.

“We still see a lot of extremely difficult things that are hard to deal with. It’s something that you can’t ever get rid of. It’s something that’s always with you,” says Jeff Justus, Amarillo Fire Department’s PIO.

Weaver says this clinic is not exclusive to just the city of Amarillo. This service extends to all surrounding cities in the Panhandle.

Before this crisis center was developed, first responders had to travel as far as Dallas to receive specialized care.

“I think it’s great that in this day and age, we’re seeing an increase in people reaching out getting the help that they need and has been able to talk and vent about things. Make sure they’re staying on the right track and staying healthy both physically and mentally,” says Williams.

BSA Behavioral Health offers treatment for a range of conditions including PTSD, anxiety and depression.

