Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

‘We still see a lot of extremely difficult things that are hard to deal with’: BSA Behavioral Health is now offering specialized care for first responders

By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA Behavioral Health announced today that the clinic’s providers have been awarded certifications to treat first responders.

“We’re never sure what we’re gonna roll up on. It can be something pretty minor to something very dramatic. We see a lot of things that can jar you, take a toll on your mental health and so having resources to lean on is obviously greatly beneficial,” says rookie firefighter Brayden Williams.

Addison Weaver, certified first responder counselor associate, says 80 percent of first responders experience traumatic events on the job.

“We still see a lot of extremely difficult things that are hard to deal with. It’s something that you can’t ever get rid of. It’s something that’s always with you,” says Jeff Justus, Amarillo Fire Department’s PIO.

Weaver says this clinic is not exclusive to just the city of Amarillo. This service extends to all surrounding cities in the Panhandle.

Before this crisis center was developed, first responders had to travel as far as Dallas to receive specialized care.

“I think it’s great that in this day and age, we’re seeing an increase in people reaching out getting the help that they need and has been able to talk and vent about things. Make sure they’re staying on the right track and staying healthy both physically and mentally,” says Williams.

BSA Behavioral Health offers treatment for a range of conditions including PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are responding to a fire near downtown Amarillo.
UPDATE: Amarillo Fire Department investigating fire at Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning
An Amarillo woman pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to a charge of stealing around...
Amarillo woman pleads guilty for stealing $23,000 from federal program that benefited elderly through pandemic
Election Coverage (Source: KFDA)
November 8 Midterm Election Results 2022
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast...
Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue
Gray county still investigating animal attack that left one woman dead
Gray County continues to investigate animal attack that left one woman dead

Latest News

Aluminum can tabs are one way to support the Ronald McDonald House which provides housing to...
Good News: Family tradition of giving back passed down through the generations
Col. Jimmy Carrigan and Silas Teague
Veterans share their stories from WWII and the Vietnam War
Authorities arrested five people during a prostitution and human trafficking operation in...
APD: 5 arrested on soliciting prostitution charges during 2-day operation
The Downtown Library is closing immediately due to a safety concern related to the heating...
Downtown Library closing due to safety concern of heating system