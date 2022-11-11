Who's Hiring?
Veterans share their stories from WWII and the Vietnam War

Col. Jimmy Carrigan and Silas Teague(none)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Veterans are being honored for the sacrifices they made while serving.

Col. Jimmy Carraigan explains what today meant for him.

“I wound up getting sent with the fifth marines to Vietnam and stayed there for right at a year,” said Carraigan.

Carraigan reflected on his time in the Vietnam War, and after 50 plus years can make light of the danger he faced.

“I got shot at it. That was not the most pleasant experience, but I got used to it after a while. We got hit several times. I never did have to shoot back at anybody I could see but I stayed out of the way so I didn’t get hit,” said Carraigan.

Carraigan said serving was an honor and is proud he had the opportunity.

“I’m proud to have joined the ranks of veterans. Would I do it again? In a New York minute,” said Carraigan.

Silas Teague, who served in World War II, spoke on his experiences during the war as well as what being a veteran means for him.

Teague was drafted in 1944 and served in World War II as a sailor in the Navy.

When he was only seven, he listened to stories from those who fought in the Civil War and the First World War.

“It was really interesting to me as a kid, listening to them tell all their stories about what they done and what they saw,’ said Teague.

He recounted experiences during World War II, including massive waves caused by storms and when the ship he was on barely survived a bomb.

“We got into a lot of storms. We just barely missed a mine in the water — it was too close by time we spotted it, we couldn’t turn ship so it slid right down the side of us, looked like it was probably about 10 foot,” said Teague.

Teague says he is proud that he was able to serve and is grateful he was able to come back to share his story.

“It was an honor to serve. I did go. I was lucky enough to come through it. I lost a lot of friends,” said Teague.

