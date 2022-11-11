Very Cold Weekend

After a stout cold front this morning, the stage is set for some very cold temperatures in our forecast. For Friday night, temperatures will continue to cool down below freezing by tonight, with winds calming, but wind chills will still make it feel like we’re down in the 20s. We’ll see daytime highs after today climb into the low 50s (still 10 degrees below normal) but overnight lows will continuously be in the low 30s to 20s. Our next big thing in the forecast is snow/rain chances on Monday. Right now, we’re waiting to see if an incoming low pressure takes a favorable track for us to see moisture, so we’ll temper expectations for now.

