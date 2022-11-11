TxDOT hosting new child safety for Tuesday and Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be hosting the next child safety event this Tuesday and Friday.

The event will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Care Net of Dalhart and Friday, Nov. 18, at Wesley Community Center in Amarillo.

TxDOT will also partner with Andrea’s Project for an impaired driving awareness event Monday, Nov. 14 at West Texas A&M University.

Students and staff are invited to visit TxDOT’s booth and see the car Andrea Elizalde was in moments before losing her life in a crash that involved impaired driving.

