TxDOT hosting new child safety for Tuesday and Friday

TxDOT will be hosting the next child safety event this Tuesday and Friday.((Source: TxDOT))
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be hosting the next child safety event this Tuesday and Friday.

The event will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Care Net of Dalhart and Friday, Nov. 18, at Wesley Community Center in Amarillo.

To learn more on child safety check, click here.

TxDOT will also partner with Andrea’s Project for an impaired driving awareness event Monday, Nov. 14 at West Texas A&M University.

Students and staff are invited to visit TxDOT’s booth and see the car Andrea Elizalde was in moments before losing her life in a crash that involved impaired driving.

